North Cedar Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday, April 2, on Barnes Road. The fire is suspicious and a suspect has been arrested. (File photo)

Nanaimo man arrested after allegedly setting house fire

Firefighters arrived to find mobile home ablaze on Barnes Road in Cedar on Thursday

Nanaimo RCMP have a 65-year-old man in custody after he allegedly returned to the scene of suspicious mobile home fire.

The fire broke out at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2500 block of Barnes Road in Cedar, south of Nanaimo.

North Cedar and Cranberry fire departments responded and discovered the structure ablaze upon arrival. B.C. Ambulance Service, Nanaimo RCMP and B.C. Hydro attended, as well.

“There was fire damage to the back bedroom and bathroom and hallway and pretty serious smoke damage and heat damage to the rest of it,” said Percy Tipping, North Cedar Fire Department chief.

The mobile home was unoccupied at the time and fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the back portions of the structure.

“We managed to contain it to the back third of the entire thing,” Tipping said. “It’s still standing, if you want to call it that. I don’t think anybody will ever live in it again.”

There were no injuries and no damage to other structures. The fire was considered suspicious in nature, so Nanaimo RCMP were called in to investigate.

“While officers were present, a male returned to the property and admitted to starting the fire,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release. “He was arrested by officers for arson, then transported to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment where he remains in police custody.”

The suspect is expected to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo today, April 3, and the investigation is continuing.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: No more ferries will sail from Departure Bay during COVID-19 pandemic

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association
Next story
VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Just Posted

No more ferries will sail from Departure Bay, Mill Bay, Brentwood Bay during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Ferries announces major changes to sailing schedules for 60 days starting Saturday, April 4

Alberni stores lend a hand to Girl Guides by selling cookies

Local store owners come forward to sell cookies when in-person sales halted over COVID-19

City of Port Alberni answers questions about COVID-19

Radio show will feature Mayor Sharie Minions and Dr. Paul Hasselback

UPDATED: Vancouver Island seniors die in hospital due to COVID-19

Province has hit a total of 31 deaths

Deadline passes for ‘unattractive’ Port Alberni building

Squash and Billiards Club on Third Avenue has been under construction for several years

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Nanaimo man arrested after allegedly setting house fire

Firefighters arrived to find mobile home ablaze on Barnes Road in Cedar on Thursday

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Suspect with pellet gun draws serious police response in downtown Nanaimo

Officers respond with guns drawn at Port Place shopping centre

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

Funds will help ‘urgent food needs’ for Canadians awaiting federal emergency benefits to kick in

Most Read