Nanaimo man celebrates 'overwhelming' $1-million Lotto Max win

Richard Aubertin purchased and checked his winning ticket at the 49th Parallel Grocery on Cedar Road

Nanaimo man celebrates ‘overwhelming’ $1-million Lotto Max win

Richard Aubertin purchased and checked his winning ticket at the 49th Parallel Grocery on Cedar Road

Another Nanaimo man is an instant millionaire after winning a $1-million ‘Maxmillions’ prize as part of a Lotto Max draw this month.

Richard Aubertin purchased his ticket for the Aug. 2 draw at the 49th Parallel Grocery on Cedar Road, and he also checked his ticket there using the self-scanner set up on the counter.

His wife was with him and worried he was having a heart attack.

“She asked if I was OK because I kept saying ‘oh my God’ over and over,” said Aubertin in a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release.

He said there was a lot of excitement from other people in the grocery store, too.

Aubertin said he will be able to retire earlier than expected and is planning to upgrade his home and travel.

“It’s all so sudden, overwhelming even,” he said. “I’m able to relax now and retire and this also provides some security for my family.”

