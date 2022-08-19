Victoria police officers attend an incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Sept. 27, 2021, where a police officer was struck by a driver. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nanaimo man gets three years in jail for hitting Victoria officer with vehicle

Chance Kenton Nichol pleaded guilty in March after seriously injuring officer

A Nanaimo man has been sentenced to three years in jail after he hit a Victoria police officer with a stolen vehicle last September.

Chance Kenton Nichol, born in 1993, pleaded guilty on March 31 to assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and to dangerous driving.

He was also given a 10-year firearm probation and a three-year driving ban.

The officer was standing next to a vehicle in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Sept. 27, 2021, when they were struck by the stolen vehicle being driven by Nichol. The officer sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.

READ: Victoria officer in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car

