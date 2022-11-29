Emergency services and Washington State Department of Transportation crews on scene on the I-5 in Thurston County Nov. 18. (Washington State Department of Transportation image)

Nanaimo man shot and killed by police after allegedly car-jacking semi truck in Washington state

Thurston County Coroner identifies 32-year-old shot and killed near Olympia on Nov. 18

A Nanaimo man who allegedly stole and crashed a semi truck was shot and killed by law enforcement on the highway in Washington state earlier this month.

The Thurston County Coroner confirmed to the News Bulletin that Neil Alexander Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, died after he was shot by police on Nov. 18.

Costin was detained on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by border patrol agents and taken to Sumas border patrol. He said he was a United States citizen, but had no identification and gave a false name and birth date. He was cited for being in possession of marijuana and was sent on his way.

A Nov. 18 press release from Washington State Patrol noted there was a police-involved shooting that closed down both directions of the Interstate 5 highway north of Martin Way near Olympia. The Region 3 Critical Investigation Team was called in to investigate, with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office acting as primary investigating agency, the press release noted.

According to social media posts from Trooper Robert Reyer, Washington State Patrol District 1 public information officer, the suspect “car-jacked a semi truck and rolled it,” then refused to exit the cab of the truck. Police attempted to negotiate with the individual.

Costin was identified with assistance of a photo Sumas border patrol had taken of him and fingerprints, and a positive ID was made Monday, Nov. 28. Costin’s next of kin have been notified.

