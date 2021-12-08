Nanaimo’s Stephen Parkes won $50,000 on a $3 scratch-and-win ticket recently. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo’s Stephen Parkes won $50,000 on a $3 scratch-and-win ticket recently. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo man wins $50,000 on $3 scratch ticket

Stephen Parkes had trouble sleeping after scratching his winner just before bedtime

A Nanaimo man spent a “sleepless night” after finding out just before bedtime that he’d scratched a $50,000 winning ticket.

Stephen Parkes won the top prize on a $3 Wish List ticket purchased in Vancouver recently, according to a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release.

“I couldn’t believe that I had won,” he said in the release. “I’ve been playing since my early 20s and had never won anything until now.”

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Lantzville woman wins $100,000 top prize on scratch ticket

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man wins $2 million playing the lotto


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Gaming

Previous story
Youth struck by vehicle in Greater Victoria crosswalk dies in hospital
Next story
Penticton should repay vulnerable woman after home sold to pay property tax: B.C. Ombudsperson

Just Posted

The Sunshine Club Quilters present 75 placemats to Janet Deakin (far left), Meals on Wheels coordinator. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Sunshine Club Quilters eager to resume relationship with Meals on Wheels in Port Alberni

The Portview Landing apartment complex on Burde Street has contributed to the City of Port Alberni’s stock of rental housing. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Rent bank offers services in Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

The PAACL train in the Port Alberni Association for Community Living window features local “riders”. Come to the Coulson building on Third Avenue Dec. 10 to see the Trees of Hope in the windows and vote on your favourite entry. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
RBC, Coulson Group celebrate season with Trees of Hope Dec. 10

By protesting uninvited in First Nations’ territories, conservationists are acting in a neocolonial or paternalistic manner, says Huu-ay-aht Chief Robert Dennis. Photo by Heather Thomson
Huu-ay-aht First Nations make decision on old growth deferral