Nanaimo man wins $50,000 on $3 scratch ticket

Stephen Parkes had trouble sleeping after scratching his winner just before bedtime

A Nanaimo man spent a “sleepless night” after finding out just before bedtime that he’d scratched a $50,000 winning ticket.

Stephen Parkes won the top prize on a $3 Wish List ticket purchased in Vancouver recently, according to a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release.

“I couldn’t believe that I had won,” he said in the release. “I’ve been playing since my early 20s and had never won anything until now.”

