Nanaimo Minor Hockey Association reports COVID-19 case

The Nanaimo Minor Hockey Association is suspending play in the U8 division for a week and a half after being advised of a COVID-19 case in that cohort.

The association posted a letter on its website Monday advising of a “single confirmed case” and said it worked with Island Health to complete contact tracing.

NMHA said U8 play will be suspended 10 days, ending Nov. 25, and “in the interim, we must ask all families in the division to additionally not attend any outside training times.”

“We are certainly living in an extremely challenging times,” noted the letter, signed by David van Deventer, NMHA’s risk and safety manager. “We would like to thank all of our membership for their patience and understanding as we navigate hockey during COVID-19.”

Last week, the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League suspended play for seven days for all four North Division teams, including the Nanaimo Buccaneers, due to concerns about COVID-19 cases at Nanaimo high schools.

The Nanaimo Ladysmith school district reported COVID-19 cases at two Nanaimo elementary schools yesterday, Randerson Ridge and Frank J. Ney elementaries. There was also an outbreak of five cases at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital last week.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that there were 41 new COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island over the past three days. Island Health noted that there are now 99 active cases across the health authority, with 50 of those cases in the central Island. According to information from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, one COVID-19 patient on the Island is in intensive care and two others are hospitalized.

