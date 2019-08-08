Nanaimo RCMP ask for help finding woman who didn’t return from trip

RCMP hope the public can help in locating 36-year-old Rachelle Dawn Walton of Nanaimo, who has not been seen nor heard from since June 28. (Photo submitted)

RCMP hope the public can help find Rachelle Dawn Walton of Nanaimo, who has not been seen nor heard from since early summer.

The 36-year-old was reported missing July 23 after not returning from a planned trip to Edmonton to visit family and friends. She was last seen in that city on June 28 and police say she may still be in Alberta.

She is believed to have her phone with her, but to date, investigators have been unable to contact her.

Walton is a indigenous, 5-foot-5 and weighs about 120 pounds. The photos provided are recent.

Anyone with information about Walton’s location is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

