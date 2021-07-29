Nanaimo RCMP have released an image of a suspect vehicle related to an investigation of an attack on a person experiencing homelessness on July 10. (Submitted photo)

Nanaimo RCMP ask for tips after man experiencing homelessness intentionally struck by car

Police release image of suspect vehicle

Nanaimo RCMP are hoping for help from the public as they continue to investigate an incident in which a motorist intentionally struck a person experiencing homelessness.

The incident occurred 9:30 p.m. July 10 at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and 102 Street in Nanaimo, when the victim was allegedly run over by a car, bear-sprayed and left on the road, according to a press release Thursday, July 29.

A photo, included with the press release, shows the suspect vehicle “moments after the driver of the vehicle turned onto Victoria Avenue from 102 Street. Investigators believe there was more than one occupant in the vehicle,” said police.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, or anyone associated with it, is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file number 2021-25532.

The victim continues to receive medical treatment at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, said the press release.

The daughter of the victim set up a GoFundMe page in order to raise money so she could travel to the Island visit her father. She achieved her goal and visited her father earlier this week.

