Nanaimo RCMP arrested a man who was caught on security camera breaking into a downtown business. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP chase down break-in suspect, find him hiding under vehicle

Suspect arrested after early-morning break-in at Terminal Avenue business

A break-in suspect was found hiding under a vehicle after a short chase in downtown Nanaimo last week, and was arrested.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for property crime-related offences after an early morning break-and-enter at a commercial property. According to Nanaimo RCMP, the incident occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at a business in the 100 block of Terminal Avenue.

Officers were dispatched when the business owner reported seeing an unknown person inside his compound. It appeared from CCTV footage that the individual was trying to steal various items.

When police arrived, they noticed that the surrounding chain link fence had been cut and a few minutes later, officers saw the suspect fleeing on foot, which resulted in a short foot chase. The suspect was eventually arrested after he was found hiding under a parked vehicle.

He was taken into police custody and faces charges of break-and-enter, mischief, possession of break-in tools, and failing to comply with release conditions. His first court appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo is scheduled for May 9.

“With the help of updated CCTV cameras and a diligent, quick-thinking property owner, our officers were able to solve this break-and-enter and prevent the loss of potentially thousands of dollars in merchandise,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the press release.

