RCMP found a loaded gun, several knives, drugs and break-in tools when they came across a parked vehicle with the driver slumped over. (Photo submitted)

RCMP found a loaded gun, several knives, drugs and break-in tools when they came across a parked vehicle with the driver slumped over. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP find driver sleeping with gun, knives, drugs and break-in tools in his vehicle

35-year-old Nanaimo man arrested and charged

Nanaimo RCMP came across a driver dozing in a vehicle and ended up seizing a loaded revolver, several knives and a small quantity of suspected fentanyl and making an arrest.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Thursday, April 15, near Ware Road and the Island Highway in Lantzville. An RCMP officer was travelling southbound along the highway when the vehicle caught his attention.

As he approached, the officer noted that the driver was slumped over in his seat. When the officer got out of his patrol car and approached the vehicle he saw a revolver lying on the front passenger-side floor.

The officer promptly awakened the sleeping driver and arrested him for careless transportation of a restricted firearm, which was later examined and found to be loaded with five .22-calibre rounds and one spent cartridge. RCMP say there was a small quantity of suspected fentanyl next to the driver and a bag containing break-in tools and knives in the back seat.

Police later determined the driver, 35-year old Richard Jackson of Nanaimo, was not the owner of the seized firearm and the investigation into who owns the gun is continuing.

Jackson was charged with several firearm offences, including possessing a loaded restricted firearm without being the holder of a licence and occupying a vehicle with a restricted firearm. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and several breach of undertaking charges in relation to the break-in tools.

Jackson is scheduled to make his next appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo via videoconference today, April 20.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP trying to identify stabbing suspect who wielded rusty knife

READ ALSO: Port Alberni stabbing suspect arrested in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Thief steals shotgun and rifle after smashing vehicle window in downtown Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Murder trial into 2016 Campbell River killing underway in Victoria

Just Posted

Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Port Alberni collect garbage in the Scotiabank parking lot on Saturday, April 17 as part of a Community Clean Up. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s community street clean-up a success

Alberni Aquarium and Stewardship Centre plans ocean clean-up for April 24 and 25

Wounded Warriors runners run along Beaver Creek Road towards the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department hall. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s Wounded Warriors stage solo run

Vancouver Island-wide event was cancelled, but Maria Marciano and Dave Nesbitt ran anyway

Wickaninnish (Clifford Atleo) plays the drum while singing the Nuu-chah-nulth song on the court steps in Vancouver In a picture from April 2018. Photo credit, Melody Charlie.
Five Nuu-chah-nulth Nations celebrate legal victory in fishing dispute

Ha’oom Fisheries Society and T’aaq-wiihak Fisheries announce “major legal victory”

Winston Joseph, known as Mr. Positive Port Alberni, leads the 2019 Canada Day parade with his wife Sheila. Winston, who was integral in starting the July 1 folkfest, died April 11, 2021 at the age of 89. (PHOTO COURTESY SONJA DRINKWATER)
Community remembers Winston Joseph with Canada Day parade in April

‘Mr. Positive Port Alberni’ started Canada Day folk fest, lived a life of service and faith

Grade 5 Wood Elementary Students cycling on the powerline trail. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Wood School bicycles, equipment worth $8,000 stolen

Equipment was stored at Echo Fieldhouse in Port Alberni

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

RCMP found a loaded gun when they came across a parked vehicle with the driver slumped over. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo RCMP find driver sleeping with gun, knives, drugs and break-in tools in his vehicle

35-year-old Nanaimo man arrested and charged

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.
Murder trial into 2016 Campbell River killing underway in Victoria

Ricky Alexander is charged with the first-degree murder of John Dillon Brown

..
Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously

Instagram post urges general population to stay home, wear a mask and get vaccinated

Alex Mah of Chemainus spends a sunny day at Kin Beach reading to daughter Beatrice Mah. 3. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island’s mini-summer poised to fade

Cooler and damper this weekend, summer-like conditions not likely to return until late June

A native-to-B.C. wild queen bee (bombus melanopygus for those in the know) feeds on a periwinkle flower. (Submitted/Sarah Johnson, Native Bee Society of BC)
B.C.’s wild bees need messy gardens to survive

The year-long nesting period makes habitat a primary concern for wild bees

Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigator Mark Jonah probes the scene of a blaze that destroyed two apartments on Sunday, April 18. The cause of the blaze has not been determined. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Arson suspect arrested after apartment fire in Nanaimo

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly starting fire lived in the complex

A wildfire has started near Gold River, and B.C. Wildfire Service crews are on scene. Photo courtesy Coastal Fire Centre
Small wildfire burning in difficult terrain near Gold River

Coastal Fire Centre investigating, but confirms blaze is human-caused

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read