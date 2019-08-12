Alyssa Deboer, 23, has not been seen since Aug. 2. (Nanaimo RCMP/Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing 23-year-old woman

Alyssa Deboer has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 2

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate 23-year-old Alyssa Deboer who has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 2.

A family member of Deboer’s reported her as missing and told investigators she is experiencing some personal struggles and, as a result, her family is concerned for her safety and well-being. The picture provided of Deboer is recent.

Deboer is Caucasian, 5-foot-9, weighs 120 pounds and has long brown hair, which she wears straight.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alyssa Deboer is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.


