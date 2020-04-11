Nanaimo RCMP take less than five minutes to arrest alleged truck thieves

Dodge pickup reported stolen 12:57 a.m., Nanaimo RCMP take suspects into custody 1:01 a.m.

After a report of a stolen truck at 12:57 a.m. the morning of April 11, Nanaimo RCMP say they recovered the vehicle and made arrests four minutes later. (Black Press file)

Police on central Vancouver Island made quick work of a pair of alleged car thieves early Saturday morning, making an arrest less than five minutes after report of a stolen vehicle.

According to an RCMP press release, owners of a Dodge pickup truck, who live on Norasea Road in Nanaimo B.C., called 911 at 12:57 a.m. April 11 after observing the vehicle starting up and driving off. Subsequently, RCMP saw a truck matching the description speeding south along Terminal Avenue.

“At 1:01 a.m., just four minutes after the theft, the truck was located and stopped by officers on Townsite Road,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “Two males, ages 24 and 25 years old, were arrested without incident and taken into police custody. The owners of truck were contacted by officers and needless to say, they were ecstatic to hear that their vehicle had been recovered and without any damage to it.”

The two men were released later Saturday morning and face charges of theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

They are set to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on July 14.

