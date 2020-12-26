News Bulletin file photo

Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crimes unit investigating after body found on Boxing Day

Police asking for tips following death of 59-year-old man near downtown

The Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crime unit is investigating after a body was found in the early morning on Boxing Day.

The 400 block of Fitzwilliam Street in the Old City Quarter was behind police tape Saturday, Dec. 26, as RCMP investigated an area where a body had been found by a member of the public at about 5:45 a.m.

“Preliminary investigation … could not determine the cause of death,” noted an RCMP press release.

Officers were able to identify the dead man, 59, who was of no fixed address and had had previous interactions with police.

RCMP say investigators have been told that there were “loud voices” on Christmas night in the area where the body was found. The man who died was last seen alive at about 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 25.

“Investigators would like to speak to anyone who heard or saw anything in this area during the evening of Dec. 25 or the early morning hours of Dec. 26, or interacted with the deceased prior to him being located,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-45860.

Ontario confirms two cases of COVID-19 variant first discovered in UK

Nanaimo RCMP's serious crimes unit investigating after body found on Boxing Day

Police asking for tips following death of 59-year-old man near downtown

