Cory Anderson was a $100,000 winner on a scratch ticket he purchased recently at a convenience store on Departure Bay Road. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo scratch ticket player wins $100,000

Cory Anderson wins on Tripling Red Sevens game

A Nanaimo man is $100,000 richer after scratching lucky numbers on a scratch-and-win ticket.

Cory Anderson was a winner on a Tripling Red Sevens ticket he purchased recently at a convenience store on Departure Bay Road. He used the B.C. Lotto Corp. app to confirm his win while at a local park.

Anderson said winning was “amazing” and he and his girlfriend celebrated with a steak dinner. He also plans to get his truck serviced and will invest money toward the future purchase of a home.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man wins $675,000 on Set for Life scratch ticket


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gambling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 case confirmed at west Kootenay secondary school
Next story
B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Just Posted

Tropical sea turtle found in Port Alberni released to warmer waters

‘Berni Stranders’ is only the fourth olive ridley sea turtle recorded in B.C. waters

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery opens new autumn exhibit

The exhibit features artwork by local and Vancouver Island artists

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Western Forest Products strike deal for TFL 44

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District give nod to forestry deal

Port Alberni’s cannabis discussion continues virtually

City will host a public hearing via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 14

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Premier says he’s focused on other issues

Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

Powerful image and words on the pandemic from Island photographer

Our changing world documented as part of a daily project

Nanaimo scratch ticket player wins $100,000

Cory Anderson wins on Tripling Red Sevens game

Most Read