Nanaimo scratch ticket player wins $100,000

Cory Anderson was a $100,000 winner on a scratch ticket he purchased recently at a convenience store on Departure Bay Road. (Photo submitted)

A Nanaimo man is $100,000 richer after scratching lucky numbers on a scratch-and-win ticket.

Cory Anderson was a winner on a Tripling Red Sevens ticket he purchased recently at a convenience store on Departure Bay Road. He used the B.C. Lotto Corp. app to confirm his win while at a local park.

Anderson said winning was “amazing” and he and his girlfriend celebrated with a steak dinner. He also plans to get his truck serviced and will invest money toward the future purchase of a home.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man wins $675,000 on Set for Life scratch ticket



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gambling