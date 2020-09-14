Nanaimo scratch ticket player wins $100,000

A Nanaimo man is $100,000 richer after scratching lucky numbers on a scratch-and-win ticket.
Cory Anderson was a winner on a Tripling Red Sevens ticket he purchased recently at a convenience store on Departure Bay Road. He used the B.C. Lotto Corp. app to confirm his win while at a local park.
Anderson said winning was “amazing” and he and his girlfriend celebrated with a steak dinner. He also plans to get his truck serviced and will invest money toward the future purchase of a home.
For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.
editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter