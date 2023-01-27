Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to try to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at a store on Albert Street on Jan. 26. (Submitted photo)

Nanaimo store robbed by knife-wielding suspect

Incident happened Jan. 26 at Superette Foods

A store was robbed at knifepoint in Nanaimo’s south end yesterday.

The crime occurred at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Superette Foods on Albert Street, Nanaimo RCMP noted in a press release. A store employee told investigators a masked man who was carrying a knife entered the store and demanded the clerk hand over cash from the register. The suspect then took the money and fled on foot and was last seen running toward Nicol Street, police said.

Despite patrols, a suspect was not located. Video surveillance was reviewed, and the suspect is described as 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, in is mid 30s, with heavy stubble. He was wearing a dark hoodie with gloves.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2023-3003.

