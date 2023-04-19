Vancouver Island Ferry Company’s Hullo vessels at the Damen Group facility in Vietnam. The vessels are expected to set sail for Vancouver Island next month, with the fast foot ferry service to start in late summer. (CNW Group/Vancouver Island Ferry Company photo)

Nanaimo-to-Vancouver fast foot-passenger ferries branded ‘Hullo’

Vancouver Island Ferry Company planning groundbreaking event today at Nanaimo terminal

The Vancouver Island Ferry Company has announced its new fast ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver will be branded ‘Hullo.’

The company, which is planning a groundbreaking event today to begin terminal reconfiguration at 100 Port Drive, issued a press release announcing the branding for its catamaran service that will ferry foot passengers between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver in 70 minutes.

The ferry company said in the release that today’s groundbreaking will mark the beginning of construction and site reconfiguration to secure more than 400 parking spaces, install EV charging stations, create a welcome centre and make traffic flow improvements.

VIFC says the two new 354-seat vessels are undergoing final testing and sea trials at Damen Group’s Vietnam facility and will set sail for Vancouver Island next month.

“Hullo is in ship-shape and almost ready to serve its communities,” said Alastair Caddick, CEO of VIFC, in the release. “We have assembled a passionate and experienced team, recruiting impeccable individuals who will offer B.C. travellers an enjoyable, reliable, and efficient travel experience to and from the mainland.”

The company said in the release that Hullo will offer up to seven round-trip sailings per day, “starting early enough for Island commuters to get to their downtown Vancouver offices, and running late enough for travellers to catch an evening game or concert and return home the same night.”

The Vancouver terminal will be the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre at 1055 Canada Pl.

VIFC says further service details including rates, sailing schedules, and amenities will be released in early June, with sailings starting late summer. For more information, visit www.hullo.com.

