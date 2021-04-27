Nanaimo woman, 78, dies after car collides with RV in Parksville

Passenger in car, a 93-year-old man, taken to hospital

A 78-year-old Nanaimo woman is dead after her vehicle collided with an RV on Monday (April 26) in Parksville.

Oceanside RCMP reported that at approximately 2 p.m., first responders were notified of a two-vehicle crash along the Alberni Highway, near the old train station.

Cpl. Jesse Foreman with the Oceanside RCMP said in a release that through gathered evidence and witness statements, the woman had been parked in her car on the shoulder facing Parksville.

She then suddenly pulled a U-turn in an attempt to head in the other direction (towards Coombs).

“Unfortunately, the U-turn was done directly in front of an oncoming recreational vehicle resulting in a T-bone, broadside collision,” said Foreman. “The driver and her 93-year-old male passenger were extracted from the vehicle and transported to hospital by the BC Ambulance Service. Sadly, the driver succumbed to her injuries while in hospital.”

Police said neither speed nor intoxicants were factors in the collision.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

