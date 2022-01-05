Nanaimo’s Johanna Rossetto won $500,000 playing the Lotto Max Extra in the fall and B.C. Lottery Corporation announced her win this week. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo’s Johanna Rossetto won $500,000 playing the Lotto Max Extra in the fall and B.C. Lottery Corporation announced her win this week. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo woman announced as $500,000 Lotto Max winner

Johanna Rossetto won playing the Extra in a draw this past fall

A Nanaimo woman can take a “shopping trip of a lifetime” after winning half a million dollars playing Lotto Max.

Johanna Rossetto won $500,000 playing the Extra in an Oct. 29 Lotto Max draw, but B.C. Lottery Corporation just announced Rossetto’s big win this week.

She purchased her winning ticket at the Quality Foods on Bowen Road. She saw that she had winning numbers, and confirmed the win by scanning her ticket at her local grocery store.

“My husband was the first person I told … then we shared the news that I won with our kids, my sisters and friends. They were all very excited for me,” Rossetto said.

She is planning a shopping trip to buy a new wardrobe, wants a new car, and will also put some money toward helping her family.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

READ ALSO: Lantzville woman wins $100,000 top prize on scratch ticket


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Gaming

Previous story
US, Germany say Russia poses urgent challenge to stability
Next story
B.C. reports 3,798 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, more in hospital

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Mirko Buttazzoni battles with a pair of Coquitlam Express players for the puck during a game on Dec. 11, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs acquire veteran forward in trade with Express

Fire crews respond to an electrical fire at Pioneer Towers on Wallace Street on January 5, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Electrical fire extinguished at seniors home in Port Alberni

Loon Lake is located north of Mount Arrowsmith and east of Port Alberni. (TERESA BIRD / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Campground planned for Loon Lake near Port Alberni

Marie Swain, Marian Anaka, Clare Cauduro, Erica Schubart and Rosemary Ronalds of the Saturday Morning Quilters made a donation to the Port Alberni Shelter Society. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Quilters make warm donation to women’s recovery house in Port Alberni