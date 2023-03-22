Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo woman charged with killing ex-boyfriend slated to stand trial in 2024

Jury selection scheduled in murder case

A Nanaimo woman charged with killing her ex-boyfriend will face trial before a jury next year.

Paris Jayanne Laroche, who was 26 when she was arrested in March 2022, faces charges of first-degree murder and interfering with human remains in relation to the case involving Sidney Joseph Mantee.

According to Daniel McLaughlin, B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson, a four-week trial for Laroche is scheduled to begin Jan. 22, preceded by jury selection on Jan. 18 and 22.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Oct. 24, according to B.C. court services in Nanaimo.

Laroche was denied bail last July and her most recent court appearance was at B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo on Monday, March 20.

Mantee was 32 when he was reported missing in October 2020 by his family in Saskatchewan.

