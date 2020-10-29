Nanaimo woman reported missing, police asking for public’s help

Police hope the public can help find Hillary St. Claire who has been missing since Tuesday. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

The family of 28-year-old Hillary St. Claire has had no recent contact with her and this has caused concern for her safety and well-being, noted an RCMP press release.

St. Claire is Caucasian, 5-foot-9, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, though she has been known to change her hair colour.

She is currently of no fixed address and has been known to frequent the homeless encampment on Wesley Street, but officers have conducted numerous patrols of that area with no success.

Anyone with information about St. Claire’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-39107.



