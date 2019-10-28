Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Xena John, who didn’t return to her north-end home the night of Sunday, Oct. 27. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo woman who didn’t come home last night now considered missing

Nanaimo RCMP ask for public’s help in locating 19-year-old Xena John

The Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help locate 19-year-old Xena John who has been missing since Sunday. According to police, John was expected to return to her north Nanaimo home at 10 p.m. that night and when she did not arrive home, calls were made without any success.

Various friends of Johns have told investigators that they have spoken with John, but to date, they do not know where she is. Her family is extremely worried for her safety and well-being.

John is indigenous, 5-foot-2, 130 pounds and has long dark hair with blonde streaks. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Xena John is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

photos@nanaimobulletin.com
