People take cigarettes from a ruined shop in a city market that was damaged following Wednesday’s Russian shelling, in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

People take cigarettes from a ruined shop in a city market that was damaged following Wednesday’s Russian shelling, in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into wider conflict

‘It is a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between NATO and Russia’

The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday..

“If things go wrong, they can go horribly wrong,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in remarks to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

“It is a terrible war in Ukraine. It is also a war that can become a full-fledged war that spreads into a major war between NATO and Russia,” he said. “We are working on that every day to avoid that.”

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, said in the interview that “there is no doubt that a full-fledged war is a possibility,” adding that it was important to avoid a conflict “that involves more countries in Europe and becomes a full-fledged war in Europe.”

The Kremlin has repeatedly accused NATO allies of effectively becoming a party to the conflict by providing Ukraine with weapons, training its troops and feeding military intelligence to attack Russian forces.

Speaking Friday via video link to defense and security chiefs of several ex-Soviet nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin again accused the West of using Ukraine as a tool against his country.

“For many years, the West shamelessly exploited and pumped out its resources, encouraged genocide and terror in the Donbas and effectively turned the country into a colony,” he said. “Now it’s cynically using the Ukrainian people as cannon fodder, as a ram against Russia by continuing to supply Ukraine with weapons and ammunition, sending mercenaries and pushing it to a suicidal track.”

Ukrainians say they are fighting for freedom against an unwanted invader and aggressor.

Heavy fighting continued Friday in eastern and southern Ukraine, mostly in regions that Russia illegally annexed in September.

Ukraine’s presidential office said five civilians have been killed and another 13 have been wounded by Russian shelling in the last 24 hours.

Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said the Russians were pressing an offensive on Bakhmut with daily attacks, despite taking heavy casualties.

“You can best describe those attacks as cannon fodder,” Kyrylenko said in televised remarks. “They are mostly relying on infantry and less on armor, and they can’t advance.”

In neighboring Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Ukrainian military was pushing its counteroffensive toward Kreminna and Svatove.

He voiced hope Ukraine can reclaim control of Kreminna by year’s end, and then by the end of winter reclaim areas in the region that were captured by Russia since the war began.

In the south, Kherson regional Gov. Yaroslav Yanyshevych said eight civilians were wounded by Russian shelling in the last 24 hours, and in the city of Kherson that Ukraine retook last month, a children’s hospital and a morgue were damaged.

In the neighboring Zaporizhzhia region, Russian forces shelled Nikopol and Chervonohryhorivka, which are across the Dnieper River from the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zaporizhzhia Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian shelling damaged residential buildings and power lines.

In the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said three civilians were wounded by Russian shelling, with one later dying.

—Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

RELATED: Zelenskyy and ‘spirit of Ukraine’ named Time person of year

RELATED: NATO commits to future Ukraine membership, drums up aid

NATOUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran charged with sexual assault

Just Posted

The ADSS Senior Boys celebrate their tourney win in Victoria. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni senior boys basketball team wins Gravel Pit Classic in Victoria

Debris believed to be from the 2021 Zim Kingston freighter spill is shown being collected off Palmerston Beach, on Vancouver Island B.C. in this handout image provided by the by the environmental organization Epic Exeo from February 2022. Those who walk the beaches say debris from the 109 shipping containers that went overboard is still washing up onshore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Epic Exeo **MANDATORY CREDIT**
From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on Island shores

The giant tree in the centre of Harbour Quay and the Wolf Tower light up for Christmas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s Harbour Quay lights up for the holidays

Port Alberni RCMP are trying to locate 13-year-old Alexis Huttunen. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
UPDATE: Missing Port Alberni teenager has been found