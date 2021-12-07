A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A collapsed section of bridge destroyed by severe flooding is seen in Merritt, B.C., in an aerial view from a Canadian Forces reconnaissance flight on Monday, November 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nearly 300 still in the dark in flood-ravaged Merritt area as BC Hydro works to restore power

City was evacuated on Nov. 15 when heavy rains led to river overflowing

Nearly 300 customers are still without power near Merritt as of Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning.

In a Monday afternoon update, BC Hydro said that crews had restored power to 80 customers in the interior, 42 of whom were in the flood ravaged community of Merritt.

That city was evacuated on Nov. 15 due to floodwaters from the Coldwater River, which also rendered the wastewater plant inoperable.

Since then, some residents have been able to return home to assess the damage done to their properties, but officials have said the recovery efforts will take some time.

BC Hydro said that all Merritt customers who still don’t have power will need to have an electrical contractor inspect their appliances and any other equipment before their home can be reconnected to power.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
B.C. announces 47 new addiction recovery beds, converts 58 private spots to public
Next story
Fire claims everything Cowichan family owned

Just Posted

The tree outside Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society office on Third Avenue is adorned with hundreds of purple ribbons to mark the number of calls about domestic violence in Port Alberni in the past year. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni marks 16 Days of Activism

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, left, elected chief councillor for Tseshaht First Nation, signs an agreement with Catalyst Paper (Paper Excellence Canada) general manager Walter Tarnowsky on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Tseshaht First Nation, Catalyst Paper sign MOU

Port Alberni Bombers forward Brady McIsaac, centre, dances in the goalie crease with Oceanside Generals’ Ashton Sadauskas and Aidan Mailhot in the second period of their Dec. 1, 2021 Junior B game at Weyerhaeuser Arena in Port Alberni. (KAICEE TROTT/ Special to the AV News)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers drop two games to Generals, Storm

This polaroid, circa 1960, shows a Woodward’s delivery van in Port Alberni. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN15522 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Woodward’s Store offered deliveries in Port Alberni