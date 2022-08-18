John Rustad, MLA Nechako Lakes. (Submitted photo)

John Rustad, MLA Nechako Lakes. (Submitted photo)

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from B.C. Liberal caucus for questioning climate change

Rustad has not yet responded to requests for comment

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad has been booted from the B.C. Liberal caucus after he retweeted views that questioned climate science.

In a statement, Liberal leader Kevin Falcon said that politics is a “team sport” and Rustad was not operating from a “foundation of f mutual respect and trust.”

“Following a pattern of behaviour that was not supportive of our caucus team and the principles of mutual respect and trust, I have removed MLA John Rustad from the BC Liberal Caucus effective immediately.”

The statement follows a Tweet from Kevin Falcon on Wednesday (Aug. 18) saying that Rustad “does not speak on behalf of caucus” about climate change.

Black Press Media has reached out to Rustad for comment, but has not heard back.

More to come…

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police seek missing man believed to be hiking in Strathcona Park

Just Posted

Mułaa surf team members throw shakas in front of their new surf shed at Esowista at the north end of Long Beach. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Meet Mułaa, Canada’s Indigenous surf team

Winners of the first place shield were skip Stephen Forrest and lead Jake van Kooten. (Submitted photo)
Lawn bowling club sees success in Port Alberni

A pair of families (Austin and Samael Lewis and Crystal Voigt and her niece Amara) check out the misting station offered by the City of Port Alberni on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) A pair of families (Austin and Samael Lewis and Crystal Voigt and her niece Amara) check out the misting station offered by the City of Port Alberni on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Napier Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni residents beat the heat in new ‘misting station’

Some of the artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre for “Summer-Seasonal Imagery.” (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Summer winding down at Rollin Art Centre