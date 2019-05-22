(Black Press Media files)

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

The British Columbia Securities Commission says it has won a court decision in Nevada that enforces a $21.7-million order against a man accused of defrauding his Canadian clients.

It says it is the first time a court in the United States has recognized an order from the B.C. commission.

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago by raising millions from almost 700 investors without telling them his company was in severe financial trouble.

In 2014, it ordered Lathigee to repay the investors, pay a $15 million administrative penalty and permanently banned him from trading in securities in B.C.

The commission says Lathigee moved from Vancouver to Las Vegas, prompting it to go to court in Nevada to enforce the order.

It says in a news release that Lathigee has appealed the decision to the Supreme Court of Nevada and that it is working with its legal counsel to determine its next steps.

“We’ve done everything in our power to collect from Michael Lathigee, because if we collect, we can return money to his victims,” Doug Muir, the commission’s director of enforcement, said in the release. “This decision sends a strong message that people can’t just leave the country to avoid the consequences of their wrongdoing.”

READ MORE: $450K real estate scheme involved Surrey pastor and son, regulator says

READ MORE: B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines, says judge

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Healthy U.S. dog euthanized for burial with owner, sparks debates
Next story
Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Just Posted

Port Alberni Port Authority talks logistics for cruise ship visit

Some restrictions for pedestrians, boaters will be in place

Port Alberni’s ‘Army of Problem Solvers’ to the rescue

Facebook group gathers people who just want to help their neighbours

Hurricane Katrina inspires Alberni author’s new novel

Jacqueline Swann brings message of climate change to life with story of fictional journalist

Port Alberni RCMP searching for missing teenage girl

16-year-old Lasheena Seward was reported missing from a group home on May 9

ARTS AROUND: Learn basket weaving at Port Alberni workshop

Campbell River artist Amy Dugas will teach Japanese random weaving techniques

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Canada stripping citizenship from Chinese man over alleged marriage fraud

The move comes amid severely strained relations between Ottawa and Beijing

Nevada court orders former Vancouver man to pay back $21.7M to investors

The commission says Michael Lathigee committed fraud over a decade ago

Most Read