The Island Aurora arrived in Port McNeill on Sunday, June 14. (Gaby Wickstrom Facebook photo)

New BC Ferry ‘Island Aurora’ starts service off Northern Vancouver Island

Island Aurora will replace the 51-year old Quadra Queen II on Alert Bay-Sointula-Port McNeill run

BC Ferries’ newest vessel, Island Aurora, officially started service June 18 for the Vancouver Island-Cormorant Island-Malcolm Island route.

Island Aurora is the second of a series of hybrid-electric ships designed for future full electric operation. The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding become available. These ships help BC Ferries transition to a lower carbon future.

On board the Island Class, passenger lounges and washrooms are situated on the main deck for easy access. Lounge areas are built for comfort with a variety of seating choices and charging stations for electronics. An overhead sundeck with seating, windbreaks and an accessible washroom provide a comfortable space to sit outdoors. Partial funding for these two vessels was provided by the federal government through the Provincial – Territorial Infrastructure Component – National and Regional Projects.

Island Aurora replaced the 51-year old Quadra Queen II, which will become a relief vessel in the BC Ferries’ fleet.

BC Ferries originally planned to host a public open house to showcase Island Aurora, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BC Ferries created a short video with messages from community representatives, so people can take a virtual tour of the ship instead.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries reopening cafeterias on certain vessels
Next story
Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

Just Posted

China Creek Campground opens more sites for overnight camping

Port Alberni campground adopts new safety guidelines due to COVID-19

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery re-opens to public

Our Creative Nature exhibit runs until June 26

A LOOK BACK: Kitsuksis Creek in Port Alberni

Take a peek into Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

Haida Gwaii women run Tears to Hope Virtual Relay for MMIWG

Zoey Collinson and Brenna Kowalchuk ran for MMIWG, including Kowalchuk’s niece Chantel Moore

All tied up at Alberni Pacific Railway

Volunteers begin to replace railroad ties

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Investigation into murdered teen concluded, says Island RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP confirm findings of Makayla Chang murder investigation forwarded to Crown counsel

Open burning restrictions to be lifted in Coastal Fire Centre

All open fires will be allowed effective at noon on June 19

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

100 supportive housing units to be built in Duncan, N. Cowichan

‘We have the track record that this works’

Most Read