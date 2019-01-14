New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

The Molson Coors family has set down roots in B.C. with its spanking-new Fraser Valley brewery at Chilliwack, and that fact is now reflected on the labels.

READ MORE: Local hops for beer

It’s just one word added to the fine print, but Chilliwack officials are chuffed.

“It’s frickin’ wicked,” Mayor Ken Popove said. “With the footprint of the plant being square in the middle of our city, it only makes sense that we’d be seeing ‘Chilliwack’ on the labels.”

Product packaging coming off the presses now for Molson Canadian has “Chilliwack” emblazoned on the side of beer cans and exterior wrapping to recognize this new chapter.

“A very formal and exciting marker of our new roots in Chilliwack can be found proudly printed on new Molson Canadian exterior packaging and cans,” said James Hall, marketing manager for Molson Canadian.

READ MORE: Chilliwack chosen by Molson Coors for new brewery

The inclusion of “Chilliwack” is right alongside major Canadian brewing cities like Toronto, Montreal, Moncton, and St. John’s.

“It will become a source of community pride for some people just to see the Chilliwack name on the labels and cans,” Brian Coombes, president of Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) pointed out.

“For Chilliwack to now have this connection to Molson Coors, an iconic Canadian company, is pretty neat, and to have a city of Chilliwack’s size mentioned alongside major cities like Toronto and Montreal, is certainly positive from CEPCO’s perspective,” Coombes said.

The new Molson Canadian packaging is actually part of a decisive shift in the visual identity of the brand.

“Inspired by the actions and ethos of founder John Molson, seven generations of family brewing, and 233 years of history, all brands stewarding the Molson family name (Canadian, Dry, Export, and Cold Shots) will visually unify under the logo,” according to Hall. “Every element of the new look, upcoming campaign, and programming pays tribute to Molson’s proudly Canadian roots, marking the beginning of a new chapter in living our legacy.”

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Dad, son killed in avalanche in southeast B.C.
Next story
‘67 Corvette on must-have list for Vancouver Island lottery winner

Just Posted

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council and Port Alberni RCMP sign historic agreement

Agreement aims to decrease number of Indigenous people incarcerated

Port Alberni’s Graham Villette performs for home town crowd

Jazz trio will be at Char’s Landing on Saturday, Jan. 19

TOTEM 64: Basketball tournament’s founder added to Alberni Athletic Wall of Fame

The late Elmer Matthews started Totem tournament with four teams in 1956

TOTEM 64: ADSS Armada drop barnburner to Windsor in double overtime

Girls’ game deemed one of the most exciting in Totem history

Port Alberni parents get conditional discharge in assault of child-luring suspect

Couple and family friend were alleged to have captured a man who planned to have sex with daughter

TOTEM 64: Alberni’s basketball tournament celebrates history

Both Alberni District Secondary School teams placed third in Totem tournament

Possible fatal shooting at Cache Creek home, sources report

Residents on edge as incident unfolds on Stage Road

Kidnapping suspect targeted U.S. girl Jayme Closs after seeing her get on bus

A Wisconsin man is accused of abducting the 13-year-old girl and holding her captive for 3 months

For NDP’s Jagmeet Singh, the pressure rises as the votes draw closer

Leader’s performance in TV interview spawned social-media backlash from NDP supporters and foes alike

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

‘67 Corvette on must-have list for Vancouver Island lottery winner

Dale Euerby of Nanaimo matches 10-digit number on his Lotto 6/49 ticket to win $1 million

Another hearing scheduled for man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein appears Tuesday before BC Review Board to see if he’s still unfit to stand trial

B.C.-wide appeal for missing Okanagan man

With family in Prince George and Victoria, North Okanagan RCMP are appealing to public B.C. wide

New branding features B.C. city on Molson Canadian packaging

It’s just a little line in the fine print but Chilliwack is chuffed nonetheless

Most Read