B.C. is currently Canada’s leading province in overall percentage of zero emission vehicle adoption (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward).

B.C. is currently Canada’s leading province in overall percentage of zero emission vehicle adoption (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward).

New Car Dealers Association of BC applauds electric vehicle rebate increase

Rebate for EVs hiked to a maximum of $4K

Following the B.C. government’s announcement of expanding the electric vehicle (EV) rebate, The New Car Dealers Association of BC (NCDA) says the increase will help the province maintain leadership in zero emission sales.

On Aug. 2, the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation announced the maximum rebate for battery-electric, fuel-cell electric and long-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will increase from $3,000 to $4,000.

The maximum return for lower-range plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will go from $1,500 to $2,000

According to the NCDA, which is administering the program, the rebate is the key to success if the province wants to reach its goal of 100 per cent of all light-duty vehicle sales being zero emission vehicles (ZEV) by 2035.

B.C. is Canada’s leading province in the overall percentage of ZEV adoption at 13 per cent as of 2022, according to a report from IHS Markit.

Rebate eligibility is based on income levels, with more than 90 per cent of British Columbians eligible for the rebate based on 2020 income tax returns.

When combined with federal rebates, B.C. residents can save as much as $9,000 on purchasing or leasing a new EV, according to the ministry’s announcement.

RELATED: PODCAST: David Suzuki gets charged up over electric vehicles

“We know that the price of zero emission vehicles is an obstacle for many consumers, particularly those on the lower end of the income spectrum. So, making clean energy vehicles more affordable for those who may need the most help in making the transition is good news,” said Blair Qualey, NDCA president.

Individuals with annual incomes of up to $80,000, or a household with an income up to $125,000, will be eligible for the maximum rebate amounts.

Those with higher personal or household incomes have a decreased eligibility for rebates. Individuals with annual incomes of more than $100,000, or household income of more than $165,000, will not be eligible.

“While we can appreciate that government always faces the difficult position of trying to manage program spending and budgets, we will be watching how changes for higher income participants may impact ZEV uptake,” says Qualey.

More than 18,000 rebate transactions were processed last year, and more than 17 per cent of new vehicle sales were ZEVs in the first quarter of 2022, according to the NCDA.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

British ColumbiaDrivingElectric vehicles

Previous story
Children aged 6 months to 4 years old now receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Island
Next story
Artists to cash in when work is resold with update of copyright laws

Just Posted

McKenzie Carrigan, age 12, enjoys fishing for the big one during the 2021 AV Lions Club Bullhead Derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back bullhead derby for kids

Joseph and Clara Clegg. Joseph Clegg was born on March 13, 1875, in Salford, Lancashire, England. He married Clara Orange September 12, 1900. They had five children; Alice (1901), David Alfred (1903), Frank (1904), Lucy (1906), and Eva (1909). The family moved to Canada in 1912. He was a photographer in Port Alberni from 1912 until 1945.  Joseph Clegg died March 22, 1961 in Port Alberni and is buried here. Circa 1930. This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, accessible at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21565 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Portrait of an iconic Port Alberni photographer

A health-care worker prepares monkeypox vaccine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
UPDATE: Island Health opening more monkeypox vaccine appointments Friday

Jasper Amos pets a hedgehog with Penny Wouters, right, of Boots and Bridles 4-H Club, Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Fall Fair Night Market. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni District Fall Fair night market becomes a bit of a barn raiser