From left to right: ACRD board chair John Jack, Rogers Communications regional president Rick Sellers and Sproat Lake regional director Penny Cote. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

New cell tower brings wireless service to Sproat Lake

Rogers Communications tower will provide coverage for 2,000 residents

Rogers Communications has announced improved wireless service in Sproat Lake with a new cell tower installed on Faber Road.

The tower, which has been up since the end of December, will offer Rogers and Fido customers in the community a faster, more reliable and consistent wireless experience.

Rogers worked with the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) to build the new cellular tower, which will benefit residents, visitors, travellers, businesses and local emergency responders.

Penny Cote, ACRD regional director for Sproat Lake, has been lobbying for cell coverage in Sproat Lake for four years. She said her prime concern for improved cell coverage was a lack of safety for residents and visitors alike.

“There were many areas that weren’t covered and access to landlines wasn’t available,” she said.

The new tower will provide coverage for approximately 2,000 permanent residents, and more than double this in the summer months, as well as coverage for many others in the Alberni Valley. The connectivity, Cote said, will also increase economic opportunities and support local businesses.

Although this cell tower will not extend coverage any further west along Highway 4, Cote said she hopes this can be the first step towards getting cell coverage for the whole highway. Communities have been lobbying for improved service for the highway, especially after a crash last November where a two-vehicle collision was not reported to first responders for roughly 30 minutes.

READ: Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni call for emergency phones on Hwy. 4 after crash

Rick Sellers, the regional president for Rogers Communications, agreed that Rogers is interested in extending cell phone coverage to more rural communities. “We work very closely with the provincial government to ensure that we can work wherever we can with you,” he said. “We’ll help out when we can.”

Cell coverage, he said, is something that people in urban areas often take for granted, but having access to a reliable network is essential for all communities.

“It’s no longer a luxury item, it’s a necessity,” he said.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay
Next story
Donald Trump postpones State of Union address

Just Posted

New cell tower brings wireless service to Sproat Lake

Rogers Communications tower will provide coverage for 2,000 residents

By-election set for Beaufort and Cherry Creek areas

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District by-election will take place Apr. 6

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artists showcase a range of mediums

“Into the Forest” will feature everything from watercolours to quilting

Divers explore the deeps of Sproat Lake using vintage equipment

Heritage Hard Hat Divers will have a maritime heritage exhibit in Port Alberni

EDITORIAL: In face of tough week, Port Alberni first responders deserve our respect

Last week was a difficult week for first responders in the Alberni Valley…

Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

The 1944 book may have served as a blueprint for a Nazi purge

Former prison guard trainee kills 5 in Florida bank

Investigators said Zephen Xaver, 21, called police from inside the SunTrust Bank branch Wednesday to report that he had opened fire

Donald Trump postpones State of Union address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Trump he wouldn’t be allowed to deliver the address in the Democratically-controlled House due to ongoing government shutdown

RCMP investigating two shootings at different hotels in Kamloops

Mounties say two men are dead and a homicide investigation is underway

Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver heads into all-star break on losing note

47 men arrested by Vancouver police for allegedly seeking sex with teenage girls

Seven of those arrested have been charged as part of a two-month operation

B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of Victoria General Hospital says case of retired veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

Most Read