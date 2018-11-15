Ottawa said the expanded radar coverage is part of the $1.5-billion Oceans Protection Plan . (Submitted)

New Coast Guard radar boosts marine traffic monitoring off B.C. coast

Six radar installations set up for Georgia Strait to Queen Charlotte Strait to Prince Rupert

The federal government is adding to marine traffic monitoring with more radar coverage along the B.C. coast to improve safety for ships travelling through narrow and challenging waterways.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says six new radar installations will fill in existing gaps in coverage for busy and risky stretches of water from the northern end of Georgia Strait to Queen Charlotte Strait and in the waters off Prince Rupert.

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced the new installations Thursday at the Canadian Coast Guard station in Richmond.

A government news release says the expanded radar coverage is part of the $1.5-billion Oceans Protection Plan designed to improve marine safety and safeguard Canada’s marine environment and coastal communities.

One new radar is one slated for Seaforth Channel on the central coast where a grounded tug leaked more than 110,000 litres of diesel and other lubricants in October 2016, fouling shellfish beds near the community of Bella Bella.

RELATED: ‘I fell asleep’ admits second mate in Nathan E. Stewart fuel spill

READ MORE: Vancouver Island to get new Canadian Coast Guard station

Wilkinson says the six new stations will add to the reliable and accurate information about vessel movement along the B.C. coast.

“This information will increase marine safety and reduce the risk of marine emergencies. This is another example of how we are partnering with Indigenous and coastal communities in B.C. to make our waters and coasts safer, cleaner and healthier,” Wilkinson says the in the release.

The new radar stations will be located within the traditional territories of a number of First Nations and the federal government says it has their support for the upgrades.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report
Next story
Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Just Posted

Uchucklesaht Tribe purchases former Redford School

Property will be a “multi-use building” similar to The Thunderbird

Alberni Valley Lions’ annual auction focuses on livestreaming

More than 260 items will be up for grabs

Merry Makers create new craft fair for Port Alberni

Hansen Hall fair begins as Work of Heart organizers retire

Port Alberni highland dancers invited to North American competition

Kali Nahorney received honourable mention medals in two categories

Government looks for public input on Cathedral Grove safety concerns

Port Alberni, Parksville info sessions invite public to help ‘shape future access’

VIDEO: People with diabetes meet their alert dogs

A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes

2 B.C. men charged after allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of butter

The two men, ages 23 and 25, are facing charges of theft under $5,000, Coquitlam police said

Invasive fire ants join the tourist swarms at Hawaii Volcano National Park

Invasive species found at popular tourist destination

Ten-year sentence for man convicted of B.C. belt-strangling death

Shayne McGenn guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of David Delaney, 63

Roy Clark, country singer, ‘Hee Haw’ star, has died

Guitar virtuoso died because of complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla. He was 85.

Lack of funding, culture on campus biggest barriers for Indigenous students: report

Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern

Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more

Drug-related deaths double for B.C. youth in care, advocate says

Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery

Children’s strawberry-flavoured medicines recalled due to faulty safety cap

Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall

Most Read