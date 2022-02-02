Island Health is reporting two cases of COVID at Berwick on the Lake in Nanaimo. (Google Maps)

New COVID outbreaks declared in Nanaimo and Port Alberni, 3 lifted in Victoria, Courtenay

A total of 3 long-term care residents were confirmed with the virus following PCR tests

Island Health has announced two new outbreaks of COVID-19 after declaring three outbreaks over on Vancouver Island, as of Tuesday, Feb. 1.

A total of three long-term care residents across Nanaimo and Port Alberni were confirmed to have come down with the virus following PCR tests; two at Nanaimo’s Berwick on the Lake long-term care home, and one at the Port’s Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens long-term care home.

There, outbreak protocols including the limitation of staff movement, enhancement of infection control measures and suspension of non-essential social visits and group dining have been established, Island Health said in a press release.

Those protocols have been lifted (save for enhanced cleaning) at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital, Mount St. Mary Hospital long-term care home, and Courtenay’s Comox Valley Seniors Village long-term care home. There, outbreaks of seven, four and 11 residents, respectively, were declared over as of Tuesday.

“Staff at these sites are to be commended for their excellent work delivering high quality, compassionate care under challenging circumstances,” Island Health said in a press release.

