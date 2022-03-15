New digital subscription program at Alberni Valley News offers readers exclusive benefits

When breaking news strikes, you can count on us

Truth. Clarity. Community.

It’s what we do.

Since 2006, Alberni Valley News has provided trusted news and informative content for locals to enjoy and stay up to date.

Today, it is delivered to more than 9,000 households every week and is viewed on 240,000 computer or mobile screens throughout the Alberni Valley every month, bringing the most need-to-know local news to community members.

Whether it’s breaking news, community information, entertainment, opinion or local sports, we pride ourselves in bringing the most relevant news to our readers.

Sparking dinnertime conversations.

Sparking action.

Sparking change and celebration.

The core of local journalism goes beyond simply chronicling all that Port Alberni has been and all that it will become – it’s asking the tough questions along the way. We’re proud that we hold community leaders accountable to the people we serve.

The Alberni Valley News team has been here when it matters most, especially when the news gets tough, filtering through the noise to bring you the raw and the real.

And now, Alberni Valley News is entering into a new chapter. By launching an added-value subscription program that provides exclusive content and premium benefits to readers, the community has the opportunity to directly support local journalists who live and work here, in the community they serve.

“Engaged local journalism is an essential democratic force and one of the key building blocks to developing an inclusive community that works for everyone,” Randy Blair, Black Press Media’s chief operating officer, said.

“The value-added subscription program is a way for individuals to assist their local community news media in their efforts to give voice to those individuals and organizations who are working to build a better tomorrow for all.”

Digital subscriptions offer the flexibility for each customer to hand-select a plan that fits their readership needs.

Added benefits include exclusive newsletters delivered right to your inbox, community forums to connect with the news team, unlimited access to our provincial news website Today in BC, as well as puzzles, crosswords and premium contests.

In addition to local content, you will also be able to enjoy reading breaking news from around the province and across Canada, brought to you by one of the largest networks of journalists in North America.

We recognize the importance and direct impact of breaking news to our fellow community members. Stories that share important public safety information will always be accessible to all readers.

Most importantly, by subscribing, readers engage with and directly support the entire Alberni Valley News team.

“Living and working in the Alberni Valley region, the Alberni Valley News team is so proud to continue our commitment to the community by supporting local organizations, charities and non-profits with their projects, dreams and goals,” said publisher Teresa Bird.

“As we enter into this bold new phase, we want to thank you personally for your longtime support of local journalism. Today, more than ever, without you, our community – our faithful readers in both the print and digital realms – this new phase would not be possible. We look forward to continuing to grow, together.”

Our digital subscription program launches on Tuesday, March 15.