New fire truck OK’d by Port Alberni council despite cost overruns

Council approved a budget increase last week, tapping into the city’s equipment replacement reserve fund (ERRF) to account for a cost overrun on a new, $1.8-million aerial fire truck.

The 30-metre vehicle will extend the fire department’s aerial reach by eight metres while providing a more stable platform for firefighting and rescue purposes, said Port Alberni Fire Department Chief Mike Owens during a Monday, Feb. 14 council meeting. On top of those critical advantages, the new vehicle should arrive at destinations faster, he said.

“As we know, our community is changing right now,” Owens said, alluding to accelerated residential growth including more multi-family developments.

There is some cost efficiency to be gained from the dual replacement, Owens explained.

“I think it comes at an advantageous time because right now our fleet has never been older than it is presently,” Owens said. “We anticipate we are going to see a reduction in our maintenance cost over the next several years.”

He recommended holding onto the current vehicle as reserve equipment, although council requested more information on this option.

While councillors agreed to draw an additional $675,000 allocation from the reserve fund, they rejected an optional recommendation that would have driven up the vehicle’s cost another $55,000 in order to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The cost of “idle-mitigation” was felt to be too high for what would be minor carbon-reduction benefits.

“We would probably get more value putting that money into high-use EVs,” said Mayor Sharie Minions.

The new aerial truck’s increased length over its predecessor requires renovations to Fire Hall No. 1, although council approved $88,000 for those last year.

The latest acquisition follows a decision in 2020 to replace Fire Engine 1, a purchase that went $215,000 over budget. Council struggled with that cost overrun before approving the purchase. In that case as well, additional funds were drawn from the ERRF. In both cases, council approved a repayment plan to recover the ERRF component from the city’s operating funds over a five- or 10-year period.

This time, council took the additional step of requesting a staff review of the ERRF.

“We’re seeing, across the board, cost escalation for many of the pieces were looking at,” said Andrew McGifford, city finance director, while recommending the review.

The new aerial truck is scheduled for delivery in 2023 by Safetek Emergency Vehicles.

