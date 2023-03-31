New number links Island Health residents to mental health, substance use resources

Island Health has a new phone number to connect residents with community-based services focused on mental health and substance use.
Health care plays a crucial role in connecting people who use substances with the resources they need to achieve better health outcomes, the health authority said in a statement. The new Mental Health and Substance Use Service Link (1-888-885-8824) helps people navigate and connect to the right resources such as harm reduction services, drug-poisoning prevention, addiction medicine, withdrawal management, and treatment and recovery services.
Call-takers are available seven days a week but not trained to provide emotional support or crisis intervention.
Anyone experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis should call the Vancouver Island Crisis Line at 1-888-494-3888.
