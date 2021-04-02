A new scheduling model for BC Ambulance paramedics promises more full-time positions, but Troy Clifford, president of president of the Ambulance Paramedics Of BC, fears that the new model will not benefit Central Saanich. (Black Press Media File)

New paramedic service model rolling out this month on Vancouver Island

Province says new scheduling system promises more jobs and better coverage, union not so sure

A change to the way B.C. paramedics are doing business on Vancouver Island is getting a mixed diagnosis.

According to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), a staffing switch will improve emergency response coverage and create a more stable paramedic workforce across the Island. But the head of the union representing ambulance paramedics fears that it will leave certain dispatch areas behind.

Stations in communities across Vancouver Island are among the first in B.C. to adopt the schedule-on-call (SOC) system as part of the new labour agreement covering 2019 through 2022.

The SOC system increases the number of “alpha” full-time paramedics, while phasing out ambulances staffed under the “fox” shift, which required on-call paramedics to remain at the station during their whole shift (unless out on a call) and respond within 90 seconds.

BCEHS communications officer Shannon Miller confirmed the elimination of fox ambulances across Vancouver Island and eventually all of British Columbia – saying they are making way for a system to create more permanent, regular paramedic positions.

“BCEHS expects to create at least 170 new paramedic positions through the SOC model,” she said. More than 80 new paramedic positions have been posted on Vancouver Island, she added.

RELATED: BC Ambulance assures the Island community they’re ‘fully staffed’

However, Troy Clifford, president of the Ambulance Paramedics Of BC, called it unacceptable against the backdrop of the needs of some communities. Take the Central Saanich station, for example. Losing its fox ambulance leaves the station without someone in building between the period between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Instead, two on-call “kilo shift” crews will be in place to staff two ambulances.

“Our position is that this is not an enhancement of services in Central Saanich and consistent with providing high-level access to paramedics and the care they provide for treating and transporting,” he said.

On-call kilo shift paramedics receive a $2-per-hour stipend while required to carry a pager in their communities, then receive their regular wage if on duty. The hourly wage for fox shift paramedics on call-out was $15 per hour.

In Central Saanich, the changes add up to two full-time positions, doubling the current number.

This figure means the community will have “four full-time paramedic positions with 24-hour, seven-days-a week coverage” for the first time in this history, said Miller. Staffing at Central Saanich includes 26 paramedics.

Changes are also coming to Sidney, where the number of full-time paramedics is doubling to eight, according to Miller. The Sidney station has four ambulances and 27 paramedics.

“This, by every standard, is an increase in service to the communities,” she said.

Clifford disagrees.

“Our position is both communities (Central Saanich and Sidney) should require 24-hour immediate full-time ambulance coverage and we are actually at a loss as to why they chose to do that in Central Saanich other than for maybe budgetary reasons.”

Miller said Central Saanich has never had full-time staffing at night.

“By full-time staffing I mean paramedics at the station being paid full-time regular paramedic wages, ready to respond to any 911 medical emergency,” she said.

When asked about claims by Clifford that BCEHS had made decisions without consultation and evidence, Miller said BCEHS considered the data, including time, nature and duration of calls.

“If you are asking if operationally full-time paramedics are required at night in Central Saanich, then that is a matter of station call volume and surrounding community resources (such Sidney and Victoria),” she said. “So the analysis done at the Central Saanich station did not indicate a change required for night coverage.”

Clifford acknowledged the new full-time positions on Vancouver Island.

“If that is consistent with the roll out in the rest of the province, we are going to see some really enhanced ambulance services from a full-time perspective. But that is not going to address some of our challenges with recruitment and filling those spots.” They include the Lower Mainland as well as rural and remote communities.

He also promised to keep BCEHS accountable as the changes roll out.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

hr width=”75%”>

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Officer killed in attack outside U.S. Capitol an 18-year veteran

Just Posted

The Bulldogs will take on the Victoria Grizzlies to open the 2020-21 season. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs open the 2020-21 season with game against Grizzlies

Port Alberni has been named one of five hubs for the BC Hockey League’s restart

Port Alberni Paper Chase runners depart from Cherry Creek Community Hall during a pre-COVID Paper Chase event. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Vancouver Island Race Series hosts ‘virtual’ Port Alberni Paper Chase

Race included a “photo challenge” for runners

Members of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation talk with Port Alberni RCMP on March 17, 2020 at Sutton Pass along Highway 4. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation asks travellers to stay home

Members of the west coast nation were at Sutton Pass trying to turn people away

Wounded Warrior runner Mike Bowen, with the Canadian Coast Guard, runs the Hump—the Alberni Summit—on Highway 4 on the way to Port Alberni on Feb. 27, 2020. (JOHN W. PENNER/ John’s Photography)
Wounded Warriors run cancelled for 2021

Team had already rescheduled February event to mid-April

The Alberni Valley landfill on McCoy Lake Road has added a second recycling station to accommodate social distancing measures. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Landfill undergoing upgrades

City of Port Alberni to start organics collection this summer

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

A BC Ferries vessel in Departure Bay in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island

Incident happened soon after Queen of Surrey left Nanaimo on Thursday night

Ladysmith’s In the Beantime Cafe has cleared the tables for their lobby following new public health orders that prohibit indoor dining. (Cole Schisler photo)
Vancouver Island restaurants blindsided by public health orders

Eateries pivot again, cross fingers situation will only last the scheduled three weeks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A new scheduling model for BC Ambulance paramedics promises more full-time positions, but Troy Clifford, president of president of the Ambulance Paramedics Of BC, fears that the new model will not benefit Central Saanich. (Black Press Media File)
New paramedic service model rolling out this month on Vancouver Island

Province says new scheduling system promises more jobs and better coverage, union not so sure

A rehabilitated swan refamiliarizes itself with its natural surroundings, after being released by the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society. Tanja Kerr, who originally reported the injured swan to MARS, was invited to attend the release ceremony. Photo by Tanja Kerr
Four months later, rehabilitated Vancouver Island swan released

Woman who discovered bird with broken wing takes part as it is freed into the Courtenay estuary

Most Read