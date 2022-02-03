New photos released in case of missing Cowichan Valley father and daughter

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for seven-year-old Violet Bennett, who has gone missing with her father Jesse Bennett. (RCMP Handout)
Jesse Bennett is missing with his seven-year-old daughter Violet. (RCMP handout)
The 2005 Honda Civic that Jesse Bennett is believed to be driving. (RCMP handout)
One of the decals that are on Jesse Bennett's car. (RCMP handout)
One of the decals that are on Jesse Bennett's car. (RCMP handout)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP has released a new photo and details of the vehicle decals in the case of missing Jesse and Violet Bennett.

Seven-year-old Violet and her father Jesse were reported missing to the RCMP on Jan. 23 when seven-year-old Violet was not returned to her mother’s custody as directed by the court. RCMP say Jesse is believed to be intentionally evading authorities.

“Today, we are releasing a photo taken on Jan. 19 of Jesse and photos of decals similar to those on Jesse’s vehicle,” said Sgt. Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

“The 2005 Honda Civic that Jesse is believed to be driving has a ‘holy’ sticker on one door, a ‘fire’ sticker on the other door, as well as scripture related decals on the rear. We are hopeful someone may recognize either Jesse or have information about the whereabouts of his vehicle.”

Investigators continue to follow up on each and every tip that relates to this investigation and ask anyone who may have information about Jesse or Violet’s whereabouts, or see his vehicle to call their local police or the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

missing person

