Princeton Constable Grant Bernier shows off the new face of the RCMP.

New RCMP policy is a little hairy

Members now allowed to grow beards and goatees

The face of the RCMP is literally changing – and it’s a bit hairy.

Last month Canada’s national police service changed its grooming policy, allowing all its members – for the first time – to grow beards.

“The updated policy promotes a culture of respect, reflecting the needs of an increasingly diverse workforce, while maintaining high professional and safety standards,” said Sergeant Tania Vaughan, media spokesperson for the service’s communications office in Ottawa.

Officers may now wear facial hair of between .5 cm and 2.5 cm in length and bulk, provided it is neatly groomed.

The previous policy, written in 1975, required all members to be clean shaven unless they had a religious or medical exemption, or an operational requirement.

“It was time to refresh and review the policies using a modern lens,” said Vaughan.

The issue is not without controversy.

In 2017 a Moncton Mountie was removed from regular duty for growing a goatee, and other members in the same year grew beards as part of the ‘yellow stripe’ campaign to draw public attention to their working conditions.

Vaughan said members’ response to the new policy has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

The policy, which came into effect May 22, also contains updated uniform regulations including allowing for Indigenous items to be approved as part of ceremonial dress.

