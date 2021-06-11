The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. A new cross-Canada study is tracking trends in COVID-19 illness and vaccine safety and effectiveness in youth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. A new cross-Canada study is tracking trends in COVID-19 illness and vaccine safety and effectiveness in youth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

New study to track COVID-19 illness, vaccine safety and effectiveness in children

Federally funded Canadian research project is collecting data from children’s hospitals on visits

A new cross-Canada study is tracking trends in COVID-19 illness as well as vaccine safety and effectiveness in youth.

The research project is collecting data from children’s hospitals on visits that may be related to COVID-19 infection or vaccination.

Investigators say they are looking for symptoms that may be caused by the disease, including a rare condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which can cause swelling and heart problems.

They’re also examining how vaccination could reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and severe illness among youth.

The chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization says in a statement that the study is “extremely relevant” as youth aged 12 to 17 roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated.

Dr. Caroline Quach says the research will allow authorities to quickly identify and respond to trends that could be linked to vaccination.

The study is backed by $1.8 million in federal funding.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved for kids 12 to 15 years old in Canada

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes
Next story
B.C. mayors back Vancouver’s bid to decriminalize drugs, urge federal support

Just Posted

Ron MacDonald fields questions at a news conference in Halifax on Sept. 27, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Finding ‘comfortable’ indigenous monitor tough task in Tofino-area shooting death

Julian Jones case hampered by difficulty finding a civilian comfortable with privacy protocols

The Dock+ is located on Harbour Road in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: Port Alberni’s food hub still growing a year later

The Dock hopes to open a retail store on Alberni’s busy waterfront

Shanna Ramm of Mosaic is the first person to graduate with a Bachelor of Disability Management from Pacific Coast University-Workplace Health Sciences. Her convocation took place virtually on Dec. 1, 2020. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
PROGRESS 2021: Pacific Coast University celebrates with milestones

Alberni institution earns $6M return-to-work grant from province

The front entrance of West Coast General Hospital features a roundabout and a garden. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: West Coast General Hospital sees changing of the guard

New doctors are establishing practices in Port Alberni

New building developments, such as this one on Anderson Avenue, are popping up all over the Alberni Valley as the housing market continues to heat up. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
PROGRESS 2021: Port Alberni faces unique challenges with housing

Island city seen as one of the most desirable for homebuyers, but where does that leave residents

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets campers while visiting McDougall, Ont. on Thursday, July 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey

Most British Columbians with plans to go camping outdoors say they’d prefer to go with Trudeau or Shania Twain

Members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Marine Mammal Response Program rescued an adult humpback what that was entangled in commercial fishing gear in the waters off of Entrance Island on Thursday, June 10. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Response Program)
Rescuers free humpback ‘anchored’ down by prawn traps off Vancouver Island

Department of Fisheries and Oceans responders spend hours untangling whale

Chilliwack cocaine trafficker Clayton Eheler seen with a tiger somewhere in Asia in 2014. Eheler was sentenced to nine years jail in 2018, but was released on bail in October 2020 pending his appeal of conviction.(Facebook)
Director of civil forfeiture seeks $140,000 from Fraser Valley drug dealer’s father-in-law

Clayton Eheler’s father-in-law Ray Morrissey caught with money in Fort St. John by B.C.’s gang unit

A Comox Valley shellfish operator pleaded guilty and was fined $10,000 in provincial court in Courtenay earlier this year. Record file photo
B.C. clam harvester fined $10,000 for Fisheries Act violations

Charges against three others were stayed in Courtenay Provincial Court

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Social visits have been allowed since COVID-19 vaccination has been offered in all care homes. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. prepares mandatory vaccination for senior care homes

180 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Friday, one more death

Lorraine Gibson, 90, received a COVID-19 immunization at the South Surrey Park and Ride vaccination clinic. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey has had 25% of B.C.’s total COVID-19 cases

Surrey recorded 4,012 cases in May

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The arrest south of Winnipeg occurred before Bernier was to arrive at a protest in the city. (Twitter/Maxime Bernier)
Maxime Bernier arrested following anti-rules rallies in Manitoba: RCMP

He’s been charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate

Most Read