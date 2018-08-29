The B.C. Penitentiary Cemetery will be unveiled in New Westminster Wednesday night. (City of New Westminster)

Newly restored BC Penitentiary cemetery to be revealed

The BC Pen in New Westminster was a federal prison that operated from 1878 to 1980

New Westminster is set to reveal some history on Wednesday evening as it unveils the newly restored B.C. Penitentiary Cemetery.

The cemetery houses the bodies of inmates never claimed by families or friends.

It used to be attached the federal prison that operated in New Westminster from 1878 to 1980. Burials on the site began in 1913 and continued up until 1968.

“The BC Penitentiary Cemetery is a bit of hidden history in New Westminster,” said Coun. Jaimie McEvoy. “We want to acknowledge the past, educate, and inform future generations of those buried here and fulfill our municipal responsibility of maintaining our cemeteries.”

READ MORE: William Head prison offers inmates a second chance at life

READ MORE: Canadian prison guards outraged over needle exchange program for inmates

Access to the cemetery was blocked by a nearby development for years, but hours of cleaning, restoration and finding of unmarked graves have it ready for its grand re-opening.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Manitoba facing major crystal meth crisis
Next story
Canada, U.S. see common ground on autos as three-way NAFTA talks resume

Just Posted

SALMON FEST 2018: Paying tribute to the musical greats on the mainstage

From the Beatles to the Eagles, and the Tragically Hip

Fire department attends Alberni Valley Multiplex for ‘gas odour’

Smell was noticed during Alberni Valley Bulldogs game

Industrial Heritage Society hosts Antique Truck Show in Port Alberni

Antique trucks on display Sept. 1–2

SALMON FEST 2018: New sign greets anglers at Clutesi Haven Marina

‘I’m addicted to fishing’ says sign’s artist

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

VIDEO: B.C. First Nations hail court’s quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

The court ruled Ottawa failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

B.C. writer, former undercover officer, pens novel based on experiences

Lawrence Ricketts released his debut novel The Third Law in June.

VIDEO: B.C. farmers worry NAFTA deal could affect livelihoods

Canada’s dairy and poultry system is a sticking point in the trade negotiations.

Worst may almost be over for 2018 B.C. wildfire season

BC Wildfire Service officials say cool, wet weather is ahead, though not for everywhere

Two kids injured in separate cougar attacks in B.C.

The latest round-up from the BC Conservation Officer Service

Investigation into homicide of Delores (Deedee) Brown continues

More than three years since the discovery of her body

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

Most Read