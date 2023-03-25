NIC Fest returns March 29 to Port Alberni campus

NIC Fest 2023 at the Port Alberni campus on March 29 will help answer questions about education and career options for anyone starting their post-secondary education, upgrading their skills for today’s market, or thinking about a new career path. (NIC PHOTO)

North Island College (NIC) is encouraging people to explore their education options and career opportunities at its open campus festival.

Port Alberni’s NIC Fest 2023 open house happens at the Roger Street campus on Wednesday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This follows events held in Campbell River and Comox Valley.

“We have a range of programs. We have a range of delivery modes. We offer many opportunities to learn close to home,” said Diane Naugler, executive director, Community Engagement.

The college’s NIC Fest aims to support anyone thinking about trying a new career pathway in an ever-changing job market or exploring what they want to do for their career when they first enter the workforce. It will appeal to people looking to upgrade skills, especially those new to the region who want to find out about NIC and former NIC students who attended years ago and wish to see what’s new.

North Island College has held open house events for the community before. These were put on hold in recent years as a COVID-19 precaution. Similar events in the past have focused on secondary students wondering what they want to do once they finish school.

This time, NIC Fest is more localized, with events held at the Campbell River and Comox Valley campuses on March 15 and 22, respectively. These highlight education and career paths available in each region.

This event will give an opportunity to explore the campus, take self-guided and guided tours, or visit classrooms and labs. You will learn about our trades programs and be able to sign up for a tour at our Tebo Vocational Centre. There will also be time to visit booths to meet faculty members, learn about student services and supports and, of course, enter to win a $1,000 tuition award and a #YourNorth prize pack including Apple Airpods Max headphones.

Events may vary by campus. For more information, including more detailed event listings, follow NIC on Instagram or Facebook, or see www.nic.bc.ca/nicfest.

