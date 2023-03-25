NIC Fest 2023 at the Port Alberni campus on March 29 will help answer questions about education and career options for anyone starting their post-secondary education, upgrading their skills for today’s market, or thinking about a new career path. (NIC PHOTO)

NIC Fest 2023 at the Port Alberni campus on March 29 will help answer questions about education and career options for anyone starting their post-secondary education, upgrading their skills for today’s market, or thinking about a new career path. (NIC PHOTO)

NIC Fest returns March 29 to Port Alberni campus

Volunteers have answers to visitors’ post-secondary questions

North Island College (NIC) is encouraging people to explore their education options and career opportunities at its open campus festival.

Port Alberni’s NIC Fest 2023 open house happens at the Roger Street campus on Wednesday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This follows events held in Campbell River and Comox Valley.

“We have a range of programs. We have a range of delivery modes. We offer many opportunities to learn close to home,” said Diane Naugler, executive director, Community Engagement.

The college’s NIC Fest aims to support anyone thinking about trying a new career pathway in an ever-changing job market or exploring what they want to do for their career when they first enter the workforce. It will appeal to people looking to upgrade skills, especially those new to the region who want to find out about NIC and former NIC students who attended years ago and wish to see what’s new.

North Island College has held open house events for the community before. These were put on hold in recent years as a COVID-19 precaution. Similar events in the past have focused on secondary students wondering what they want to do once they finish school.

This time, NIC Fest is more localized, with events held at the Campbell River and Comox Valley campuses on March 15 and 22, respectively. These highlight education and career paths available in each region.

This event will give an opportunity to explore the campus, take self-guided and guided tours, or visit classrooms and labs. You will learn about our trades programs and be able to sign up for a tour at our Tebo Vocational Centre. There will also be time to visit booths to meet faculty members, learn about student services and supports and, of course, enter to win a $1,000 tuition award and a #YourNorth prize pack including Apple Airpods Max headphones.

Events may vary by campus. For more information, including more detailed event listings, follow NIC on Instagram or Facebook, or see www.nic.bc.ca/nicfest.

Alberni ValleyNICPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Biden, Trudeau pledge deal by summer on B.C. cross-border mining toxins

Just Posted

Mussels had a hard time in the dual heat and low tides. Here’s one from Vancouver Island’s west coast, cooked in a happier time. (Zoe Ducklow/file)
Unchecked climate change putting Salish Sea in hot water

NIC Fest 2023 at the Port Alberni campus on March 29 will help answer questions about education and career options for anyone starting their post-secondary education, upgrading their skills for today’s market, or thinking about a new career path. (NIC PHOTO)
NIC Fest returns March 29 to Port Alberni campus

James Raffan of the Mission Stars dishes a pass to teammate Tyler Way in front of the Powell River net during the gold medal game on Wednesday, March 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Mission Stars win U15 hockey provincials in Port Alberni

Roman Waitr, left, Dan Goddard, Kevin Berard and Dave Badovinac model the Port Alberni Cubs uniforms for the 2023 season. The Cubs will host the Canadian National Old Timers Baseball Federation championships in August 2023. (PHOTO COURTESY DWAYNE STERN)
Port Alberni baseball players primed for Old Timers Nationals Aug. 4–7

Pop-up banner image