No charges in fatal police Taser incident in Chilliwack

RCMP watchdog concludes no evidence of excessive or disproportionate force was used by officers

Police at the scene on Feb. 24, 2018 at Vedder Road and Storey Avenue in Chilliwack where a 42-year-old man died died after reportedly being struck by a taser during a confrontation with police. (Submitted photo)

The BC RCMP’s watchdog concluded that a 2018 arrest in Chilliwack involving a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) that led to a fatality was “reasonable” and that there was no evidence of excessive or disproportionate force.

The head of the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) will not be recommending charges against any of the officers to Crown counsel, according to a report issued Jan. 22.

It was Feb. 24, 2018 when David Meadows was at a supervised visit with his four-year-old daughter at Seasons Mediation and Family Services on Vedder Road.

Candi Meadows, the child’s mother, said she was concerned that he was still using drugs, but she had to drop her off because of a court order allowing David a minimum of two hours a week of supervised visits.

David fled from the supervised visit with the young girl some time around 2 p.m. Witnesses say the 42-year-old ran out into traffic carrying the girl at least twice crossing Vedder Road.

Mounties arrived soon after he fled the visit. RCMP reported the man resisted arrest and a CEW, commonly referred to as a Taser, was deployed.

He went into medical stress, and following CPR performed by a Mountie and later medical attention from paramedics, he died.

