No damage reported or expected after 4.6 magnitude quake off Vancouver Island

Undersea quake occured at about 12:30 a.m. Monday 142 kilometres off Port Alice

A minor offshore earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island.

Earthquakes Canada said the 4.6 magnitude quake took place Monday just after 12:30 a.m. PDT.

It was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There are no reports of the quake being felt on land

Earthquakes Canada said the epicentre was 142 kilometres south southwest of Port Alice, or about 348 kilometres west of Victoria.

The agency said there are no reports of damage or injuries, and no expectation of a tsunami.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.

