(Pexels)

No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Prime minister said that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times

Justin Trudeau says the federal government has no immediate plans to use cellphone data to track people’s movements during the COVID-19 crisis.

But the prime minister adds that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times.

Trudeau made the comments today following suggestions that certain cities or health authorities might use telecommunications data to monitor people’s whereabouts in the fight against the virus.

Cellphone data could be used to create a “heat map” of where people are congregating or even to pinpoint an infected person’s location.

The City of Toronto said today it will not be using phone location data, nor does it have such information, to identify people who are not practising physical distancing, despite reports quoting Mayor John Tory saying the city already has such data.

It says the vast majority of people who are not essential workers are staying home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines, Trudeau says

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session
Next story
Northern Vancouver Island provincial park suspends services due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Port Alberni Port Authority cuts back operations in response to COVID-19

China Creek Campground closed until June 1

Love letters from Port Alberni, the community with a heart

People got creative with their community heart hunt ideas on the weekend

COVID-19: Theatre BC cancels Mainstage Festival in Port Alberni

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place in July 2020

Outbreak of illness in Port Alberni seniors homes not COVID-19: Island Health

Anyone tested for flu in high-risk category will now be tested for COVID-19

COVID-19: Playgrounds closed in Port Alberni, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Signage will be posted at playgrounds “as soon as possible”

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Avalanche Canada to stop avalanche forecasting early

The organization said decision is due to lack of reliable data and concerns for healthcare system

Tories will support aid to Canadians, not Liberal ‘power grab’: Scheer

MPs are supposed to debate and vote on legislation to deliver an $82-billion aid package

No immediate plans to use cell phone tracking in COVID-19 fight: Trudeau

Prime minister said that all options are on the table to keep Canadians safe during exceptional times

Parks Canada to close access to trails

The agency is urging people to stay at home; will close parking lots at midnight

National coronavirus update, March 24: Parliament suspends emergency session

Coronavirus news from around Canada, updated at 10 a.m.

Northern Vancouver Island provincial park suspends services due to COVID-19

“We have closed washroom and day use facilities, and camping is no longer permitted”

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Most Read