An FAA investigator inspects the fuel tank of a small plane made a successful emergency landing on Orange Avenue in Signal Hill, Calif., Monday, April 1, 2019. (Scott Varley/The Orange County Register via AP)

No injuries after plane lands on California street

Nobody hurt when plane lands on Southern California street

Authorities say nobody was hurt when a small plane landed on a street shortly after takeoff from Southern California’s Long Beach Airport.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says Monday that the pilot was the only person on board the Piper PA-28.

Gregor says the plane departed from the airport and landed for unknown reasons on a street about 1 1/2 miles (2.4 kilometres) away.

READ MORE: Authorities kept busy with plane issues, road rage incident at Kelowna airport

Television news helicopters showed the plane upright in lanes surrounded by police and firefighters.

The plane is registered to the Long Beach Flying Club and Flight Academy. A representative didn’t immediately have information about the street landing.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

The FAA will investigate.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sleeveless dresses are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update
Next story
Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

Just Posted

Western Forest Products completes sale of ownership interest to Huu-ay-aht First Nations

New limited partnership to be called Huumiis Ventures

Friends rally for Port Alberni dog owner

Jessi Howden hopes four-legged buddy Zeus will be able to hike after surgery

False alarm about fallen skydiver triggers big search near Port Alberni

Red distress flare was reportedly observed near the Beaufort Mountain Range

Port Alberni store owner isn’t laughing over April Fool’s prank

Home Hardware suffers hundreds of dollars of damage at front of store

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Two police cars collided while heading to the same emergency call in… Continue reading

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Another case of measles confirmed in B.C., bringing total to 22

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Most Read