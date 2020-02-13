No injuries reported following Kitimat Scotiabank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

Kitimat RCMP have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a robbery that happened at the Scotiabank branch on Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesperson Cst. Kurtis Fink said the robber entered the branch at about 2:00 p.m. on February 12, approached a teller and demanded money, threatening to use a gun. The suspect ran out the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Fink said the man they are looking for is described as 6ft tall, wearing a black and white panda hoodie with ears on the hood, gloves, jeans and work boots.

READ MORE: Man in Santa hat robs Nanaimo bank

He said, fortunately, none of the staff or clients were injured in the robbery.

When Black Press visited the branch after the robbery the building was locked, the lights off and a notice posted on the door which read: “We advise this branch has just been involved in a robbery/emergency situation. We will be closed until completion of the police investigation.”

If anyone recognizes the person in the photo or has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site.

Email the newsroom

Visit our Facebook page

Follow us on Twitter

Armed robberykitimat kitamaat

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kitimat RCMP released this image of the robbery suspect. (Image supplied)

Previous story
B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson
Next story
Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

Just Posted

Affordable housing project pitched for Port Alberni

Property needs rezoning first, city planner says

Alberni Valley author organizes writers’ expo

A dearth of venues to sell self-published books led author to create her own

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Gertrude Street in Port Alberni

Intoxication was an issue, according to Port Alberni RCMP

Murder mystery comes to Port Alberni’s Capitol Theatre

Shadow of Murder premieres Feb. 21

A.W. Neill removed from Port Alberni elementary school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Does B.C. suck at romance? Province ranked third to last in love

B.C. ranked third to last in list of Canada’s most romantic provinces

No injuries reported following Kitimat Scotiabank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Seaspan barge full of wood chips nearly tips off Vancouver Island coast

Tug and listing barge drifted through Haro Strait Wednesday morning

B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Bluebird Cabs Ltd. application to dismiss complaint denied

B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters have been protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Sedins’ jerseys retired as Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

Most Read