Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham late Friday, Jan. 14. Chief John French says family will be gathering at the Willow Inn in Quesnel on Thursday, Jan. 20 for grief and letting the spirit go smudge ceremony. (Facebook photo)

Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham late Friday, Jan. 14. Chief John French says family will be gathering at the Willow Inn in Quesnel on Thursday, Jan. 20 for grief and letting the spirit go smudge ceremony. (Facebook photo)

No more stolen sisters: Ceremony in Quesnel to honour spirit of murdered Indigenous woman

Traffic control will be in place

Everyone is invited to join First Nations from across northern B.C. who will be making the drive to Quesnel early today (Thursday, Jan. 20) where a ceremony will be held for a young Indigenous woman found murdered.

“It’s not only honouring Carmelita, it’s honouring all of the Indigenous women,” said Rick Abraham, her brother.

“Violence against women needs to stop, and people need to know it’s not right whether it’s Indigenous or non-Indigenous— women don’t deserve to be battered.”

Joseph Simpson, 51, of Quesnel, was arrested and charged in the disappearance and subsequent homicide of Abraham’s sister on Friday, Jan. 14.

Abraham called her death tragic.

“My sister didn’t have to go through something like this,” he said.

Read More: Investigation into missing Indigenous woman leads to homicide charge against Quesnel man

Read More: Community marches in Nazko to honour, remember MMIWG

The ceremony at the Willow Inn, where Carmelita’s body was found, will begin at 1 p.m. and be led by the Takla and Nazko First Nations.

Everyone is encouraged to wear red, paint their face with a red handprint to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) or wear their regalia.

“Remember to be respectful and honour the ceremony that we’re doing,” Abraham said.

Traffic control by RCMP will be in place.

Proceeds from a raffle for a one-of-a-kind ribbon skirt by Gladys Michell and Shelly Samuels will support Carmelita’s family with funeral arrangements and the young daughter she leaves behind.

Tickets are $20 and will be available until 12 p.m. Jan. 20. To purchase one email taraj.william@gmail.com.

-With files from Monica Lamb-Yorski

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MMIWG

Previous story
Snowshoers need saving after suffocating amount of snow in Strathcona Park
Next story
Vancouver’s ‘Barge Chilling Beach’ sparks conversation over Indigenous place names

Just Posted

Alberni Valley artist Vittoria Doughty has transformed her art medium of choice over the years from painting to metalwork. Doughty is skilled at capturing the mood of a landscape with her precision work in metall (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Vittoria Doughty’s metalwork features in Rollin Art Centres’s ‘Meet the Artist’ series

Fir Park Village is a seniors’ facility in Port Alberni, B.C. and is located behind Echo Village. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
COVID-19 outbreaks declared at two Port Alberni care homes

Victoria poet Wendy Donawa (left) and Texas novelist Jenny Cummings (right) will join Electric Mermaid via Zoom on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Electric Mermaid in Port Alberni hosts poet, novelist and curated open mic

During winter months, Mainroad Contracting crews are out patrolling mid-island highways 24/7, as well as applying brine and de-icing salt. (PHOTO COURTESY MAINROAD)
EDITORIAL: Patience needed during Alberni Valley’s snow days