A school bus and an SUV collided at the intersection of Cedar and Fielding roads on Monday afternoon, Jan. 10. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A school bus and an SUV collided at the intersection of Cedar and Fielding roads on Monday afternoon, Jan. 10. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

No one hurt as school bus and SUV crash on Cedar Road in Nanaimo

Two students were on the bus, but no one was hurt in the incident, say crews on scene

A school bus and an SUV crashed on Cedar Road in Nanaimo this afternoon.

Emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Cedar and Fielding roads on Monday, Jan. 10, a little before 3:30 p.m. where a school bus and a sport-utility vehicle had collided.

Crews on scene said there were two students on the bus, but no one was injured in the incident, which completely closed that stretch of Cedar Road. Tow trucks are on scene now.

READ ALSO: SUV rolls over in crash on Nanaimo’s Cedar Road


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crash

Previous story
Few leads in horse disappearance near 108 Mile Ranch
Next story
Amanda Todd’s name can be published during court case

Just Posted

The first baby of 2022 born in Port Alberni was Scarlett Rose Jackson. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
It’s a girl! First baby of 2022 born in Port Alberni

BC Ferries is warning of possible service disruptions in the coming months as the Omicron variant spreads. (Don Denton/file photo)
BC Ferries anticipating service disruptions in coming months as Omicron spikes

Kirsten Smith, collections curator at the Alberni Valley Museum, demonstrates the interactive aspects of the museum’s newest exhibit, “Snapshots of Canada.” (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Museum offers ‘snapshots’ of Canada’s history

A crew from the Port Alberni Fire Department extinguishes a fire in a flower bed at Victoria Quay on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
2021 marks busiest year to date for Port Alberni Fire Department