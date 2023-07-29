No space: BC Ferries tells Nanaimo walk-on passengers to find alternative

Foot passengers being advised to take taxi or be dropped off at Duke Point terminal

Walk-on ferry passengers sailing from Nanaimo to Tsawwassen are being asked to consider alternatives if they plan on parking vehicles at Duke Point terminal today.

In a service notice issued on Saturday, July 29, BC Ferries said the pay parking facility at Duke Point terminal is full. Foot passengers should consider catching a cab, or getting a ride to the terminal.

In a social media post on Wednesday, July 26, BC Ferries said it anticipated higher-than-usual foot passenger traffic due to a number of large group reservations on the route on July 29 and 30 and Friday, Aug. 4.

In the late spring, BC Ferries announced it would be reassigning a vessel from the Departure Bay-Horseshoe Bay route to the Duke Point-Tsawwassen route, with discounted fares, in order to alleviate congestion.

