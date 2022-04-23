The quake struck approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice. (USGS photo)

The quake struck approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice. (USGS photo)

No tsunami warning after magnitude 5 earthquake off the north coast of Vancouver Island

The quake struck at approximately 2:22 p.m. on April 23

A magnitude five earthquake was recorded off the coast of Port Hardy on Saturday (April 23).

The quake struck just after 2 p.m. approximately 166 kilometres west of Port Alice.

Earthquakes Canada said there is no tsunami warning related to the quake.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is asked to report it to Earthquakes Canada.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Earthquake

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. couple says their water supply contaminated by logging activity
Next story
B.C. First Nations leadership unveils strategy to fight climate change

Just Posted

The Portview Landing apartment complex on Burde Street has contributed to the City of Port Alberni’s stock of rental housing. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley Community Foundation to release 2022 Vital Signs

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Ethan Leyer, right, tries to get his stick on the puck in front of Langley Rivermen goalie Ajeet Gundarah in the third period of Game 5 of the BC Hockey League Coastal Conference semifinal, April 22, 2022 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ 2-1 win over Langley overshadowed by on-air racist comment

Derek Hanebury and Leslie Ann Gentile will be the featured readers at Electric Mermaid on April 27, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Fiction for all ages featured at Electric Mermaid in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Brandon Buhr crowds the Langley net. (PHOTO COURTESY BCHL)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs return to Dawg Pound on brink of elimination