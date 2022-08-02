Dozens of firefighters and 11 helicopters continue to battle the Nohomin Creek blaze Aug. 2. (Courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Dozens of firefighters and 11 helicopters continue to battle the Nohomin Creek blaze Aug. 2. (Courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Nohomin Creek wildfire fighters battle heat exhaustion as blaze slowly grows

The Lytton-area fire is suspected to be human caused, but is still under investigation

The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton has spread to approximately 3,162 hectares and continues to burn Tuesday (Aug. 2).

BC Wildfire Service crews battled the blaze over the long weekend in hot and dry conditions, having to take breaks to manage heat exhaustion. It grew about 200 hectares in that time.

There are 79 firefighters, and 11 helicopters working on the fire.

Temperatures are expected to decrease slightly and rain is expected later this week.

Fire behaviour will be primarily wind-driven as atmospheric conditions become more unstable, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There continues to be slow growth in high elevation areas, north of the Stein River, and west into the Stein Valley upslope of the Stein River. In this area, the fire is burning on steep cliffs and rocky terrain where fuels are sparse and growth is driven by wind and gravity. The rocky slopes and sparse fuels have slowed fire growth in certain areas, the wildfire service says.

Wildfires can self-extinguish in areas where there is no combustible material but the fire may be able to move across slopes.

Lytton First Nation and the Thompson Nicola Regional District have issued evacuation alerts.

Currently, there are no impacts to Highway 1 or Highway 12.

The fire is suspected to be human caused, but is still under investigation.

